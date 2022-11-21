P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting after last year's export ban to the United States

A farmer works a potato field in North Tryon, P.E.I. in this July 13, 2000 photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A farmer works a potato field in North Tryon, P.E.I. in this July 13, 2000 photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears

The director of Canada's intelligence service told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, despite his opinion that protest blockades across the country did not meet the service's strict definition of a threat to Canadian security.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island