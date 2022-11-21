P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting after last year's export ban to the United States

CHARLOTTETOWN -

Potato farmers in Prince Edward Island are feeling the impact of lost customers one year after table potato shipments to the United States were banned for four months.

Canada stopped sending the Island's best-known export to the U.S. on Nov. 21, 2021, after potato wart fungus -- a disease that disfigures potatoes -- had been detected in a few fields on the Island. The fungal parasite spreads through the movement of infected potatoes, soil and farm equipment but poses no threat to human health.

Shipments resumed in April after the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave the all-clear for Island farms to resume exports to that country. But for farmers like Andrew Smith -- whose property in Newton, P.E.I., produces potatoes for chips -- the loss of long-term customers in the United States has had lasting consequences.

Smith said he lost a contract with a large U.S. company that changed suppliers during the export ban, adding that he's worried by renewed lobbying efforts from the U.S.-based National Potato Council, which is calling for more stringent packing requirements for P.E.I. exports.

Jordan Docherty, who retired from the military with plans to take over the family farm in Elmwood, P.E.I., said in an interview Monday it's discouraging that Ottawa is taking months to permit the shipping of seed potatoes from the province to markets elsewhere in Canada. Canada imposed a domestic seed potato export ban at the same time it imposed the U.S. ban.

Docherty, 33, said he and his 29-year-old brother, Logan Docherty, are interested in taking over the family business -- which was started in 1848 -- but the challenges are daunting. Jordan Docherty said the export ban forced one off-Island customer to start purchasing seed potatoes at higher prices from another seller, and as a consequence, "He's tapped out and says, 'I'm not going to grow anymore."'

Jordan Docherty's father, Alex Docherty, estimated the impact of lost business from the border closure is "hundreds of thousands of dollars over my lifetime."

"My biggest customer called me last week from Ontario wanting to know if we're going to be allowed to sell. But we don't know," Alex Docherty said in an interview Monday.

"If we don't get them back, I just don't know what will happen, to tell you the truth," he said.

The limits placed on the export of P.E.I.'s most valuable crop is figured to have cost the industry more than $50 million in revenue and forced farmers to destroy 250 million pounds of potatoes, according to the P.E.I. Potato Board.

Alex Docherty said that in the future, Ottawa should fight harder against the U.S. threats of border closures, rather than pre-emptively shutting down the industry. The federal Agriculture Department has said the original decision to stop exports was taken to pre-empt an all-out ban by the U.S. after the fungus was detected in 2021.

Seed potatoes, which comprise roughly 10 per cent of the Island's annual output, are still banned from the U.S. pending the outcome of a more thorough U.S. Department of Agriculture review that could take years to complete.

To qualify for export, the federal order requires that table potatoes and the seed potatoes used to grow them come from fields not known to be infested with potato wart. They must also be washed clean of soil while still in P.E.I., be treated with a sprout inhibitor and be graded to the U.S. No. 1 standard.

The order also requires that shipments be traceable "from production site to packing and export" so they can be tracked and recalled if necessary. They must also be "officially inspected for pest freedom" after washing.

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has defended the decision to proactively halt exports, saying that if it hadn't been for those two moves, all P.E.I. potatoes could have faced a ban lasting months or years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.

-- By Michael Tutton in Halifax.