P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting by last year's export ban to the United States

A farmer works a potato field in North Tryon, P.E.I. in this July 13, 2000 photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A farmer works a potato field in North Tryon, P.E.I. in this July 13, 2000 photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.

President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Monday, November 21, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island