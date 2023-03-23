P.E.I. potato farmers take federal government to court as export ban on seed potatoes continues

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Ottawa Thursday evening for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for photos with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at Rideau Cottage, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island