P.E.I. potato farmers to receive emergency support from federal government

Prince Edward Island potato farmers will receive emergency support from the federal government.

Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canada's Agriculture and Agri-food Minister, announced a $28-million investment to help farmers on P.E.I. who have been struggling since shipments to the United States were suspended following the discovery of potato wart on two farms in the province.

“My message to farmers today is we are here for you. We understand the financial and mental stress that this situation has caused,” said Bibeau.

“We are exploring all options and avenues to get you the support you need.”

The fund will be used to support the diversion of potatoes, along with the environmentally-sound disposal of the potato surplus.