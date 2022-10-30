P.E.I. potter hosts workshop less than two weeks after studio destroyed by fire

Less than two weeks after fire destroyed his workshop, a P.E.I. potter is back to working with clay, and helping others learn the craft.

A glazing workshop was planned months ago and was set to be held in the old studio in Stratford, P.E.I.

Robert McMillan made all the preparations ahead of the arrival of a master potter to his studio.

Then, on Oct. 18, the building housing his studio burned to the ground, destroying everything inside.

“We talked about possibly cancelling it, but then I had this thought that perhaps I should continue to go forward with this, because other people were counting on it,” said McMillan, potter and owner of Robert McMillan Pottery. “Just because I lost doesn’t mean they had to lose too.”

Luckily, a new location was found at the nearby Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown and the event was held this weekend.

The event required a lot of quick work to get back on track. The studio lost 600 test tiles -- small clay pieces they’re using to test various colours and methods of glazing ceramic.

McMillan teamed up with Village Pottery, in New London, P.E.I., to make 400 replacements.

“And one of the members, participants, came and she brought another 200 tiles, plus others brought tiles,” said McMillan. “So we ended up with about a thousand tiles.”

McMillan wasn’t the only person who lost something when his studio burned. He had a couple dozen members who used the space as well.

Meghan McKinnon is new to the craft and doesn’t yet have a studio of her own.

“I was more worried about losing the space than the actual tools and work that I had,” said McKinnon. “Not having the space to go to anymore to be able to continue learning.”

The fire was a major loss to the community of artisans and students that McMillan built around his studio.

“Really sad and I felt horrible for Robert. I know he’s poured his heart and soul into that place,” said McKinnon. “I think this has been a great weekend for everyone to gather together and continue forward.”

That community is what McMillan says he is thinking about most right now.

“I’m very present in my mind about what they lost as well,” he said. “I can’t take it back, but moving forward perhaps I can re-design it so that we can once again rise for a community.”

He adds that he is still not sure what the future holds, but he is sure that he wants to continue to facilitate the community of Island potters.