P.E.I. premier condemns acts of 'racism and hate' at Acadian festival that injured 2
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says were acts of "racism and hate" last week at a recreation centre in a village west of Summerside, P.E.I.
Dennis King is reacting to reports that an employee and a client of a group that helps French-speaking newcomers settle in the province were allegedly physically and verbally attacked at an Acadian festival.
P.E.I.'s francophone integration cooperative says the RCMP have launched an investigation into the alleged violence in Abrams Village, P.E.I.
Summerside RCMP say they responded to a report of a disturbance outside the Evangeline Recreation Centre in the early hours of Saturday.
They say they found five men involved in an altercation in a parking lot and that two of them were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
King says what happened is not acceptable and won't be tolerated, and he is calling on all Islanders to condemn the alleged violent and racist acts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.
