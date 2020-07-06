HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King described getting the news of a cluster of COVID-19 cases last Friday night as a "gut shot."

"It was a wake-up call for all of us," King said after the province had gone 65 days without a new confirmed case.

The new case was travel-related because someone failed to self-isolate, King said, and he has no plans at this time to reconsider the Atlantic bubble, which lifted travel restrictions on people form Atlantic Canada, but will do so if necessary.

"We will continue to re-evaluate, but we feel we're in a good place right now," King told CTV Atlantic in an interview with Anchor Marie Adsett.

King says he's confident in the measures that the province has put in place to control the spread of COVID-19.

"We can never rest on our laurels, we have to continue to be stronger," he said. "It looks like we have contained this to one small cluster, but we feel confident that we have done a good job in containment."

