P.E.I. premier says homophobic graffiti spray-painted on church is 'sickening'
The RCMP is investigating after homophobic graffiti was spray-painted on Our Lady of Assumption Church in Stratford, P.E.I. (RCMP)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 7:46AM AST
STRATFORD, P.E.I. -- The premier of P.E.I. says the damage caused by vandals who recently spray-painted a local church with homophobic slogans is sickening.
Wade MacLauchlan posted a brief message on Twitter saying the graffiti on Our Lady of Assumption Church in Stratford, P.E.I., shakes the Island's "sense of safety."
The RCMP issued a statement saying they believe the Roman Catholic church was vandalized during the overnight hours of Feb. 9.
Messages spray painted on the church include "666 Satan Lives" as well as a message using a derogatory term for homosexuals saying God hates gays.
The Mounties are appealing for anyone with information about the crime to call the Queens District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
MacLauchlan, the province's first openly gay premier, says he first heard about the graffiti last Friday when he was visiting Phinley's Diner and Dairy Bar in Stratford.
"These actions are sickening and take away from the sense of safety of our Island communities," he tweeted.
