P.E.I. premier self-isolating after trip to Boston
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 11:24PM ADT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 11:26PM ADT
Dennis King recently returned from a trip to Boston and says he's following the new travel recommendations and precautions related to COVID-19.
HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King is the latest politician to be at home self-isolating and self-monitoring.
King recently returned from a trip to Boston and says he's following the new travel recommendations and precautions related to COVID-19. Those stipulate that if you have traveled outside the country to stay home for two weeks and monitor any possible symptoms.
King says neither he nor his family are experiencing anything but he will work from a satellite office from home.