P.E.I. premier slams UPEI after report says school has toxic culture of harassment

CHARLOTTETOWN -

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says he wouldn't want his children attending the University of Prince Edward Island, following a damning independent review of the school.

The review by Toronto law firm Rubin Thomlinson describes a toxic culture of harassment and racism, and says the university failed to address allegations of sexual and gender-based violence.

The university mandated the law firm to investigate, following allegations of workplace misconduct against former president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, who resigned in December 2021.

King told the legislature Thursday that the review should be read by all Islanders.

He said the government was reconsidering the $50 million in operating funding it allocates every year to the university in light of the report, which was made public earlier this week.

The university has about 5,500 students and 853 full-time employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

