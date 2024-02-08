ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. RCMP arrest three men, seize meth and other drug paraphernalia

    rcmp
    Share

    RCMP and Summerside police have arrested three people following a traffic stop in St. Eleanors, P.E.I.

    While enforcing traffic just after midnight on Tuesday, police say they arrested the three men and seized crystal meth, pills and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police expect the matter to appear in court at a later date.

    The investigation continues.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News