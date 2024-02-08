P.E.I. RCMP arrest three men, seize meth and other drug paraphernalia

RCMP and Summerside police have arrested three people following a traffic stop in St. Eleanors, P.E.I.

While enforcing traffic just after midnight on Tuesday, police say they arrested the three men and seized crystal meth, pills and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from RCMP.

Police expect the matter to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation continues.

