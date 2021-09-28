HALIFAX -- RCMP in Prince Edward Island have arrested two women as part of an ongoing drug investigation in New Annan, P.E.I.

On Sept. 24, officers from the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the community as part of a drug investigation.

During the search, police say they seized half a pound of crystal methamphetamine pills, 47 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 51 oxycodone pills, over 10,000 illegal cigarettes and cash.

Police say a 54-year-old woman and 59-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and were later released. They are scheduled to appear in Summerside Provincial Court at a later date.

The Prince District JFO Drug Unit is comprised of members of the PEI RCMP, Summerside Police Services, and Kensington Police Services.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit or Crime Stoppers.