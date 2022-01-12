P.E.I. RCMP ask public for help locating stolen SUV

Police are asking the public for help locating a SUV they say was stolen from outside a home in Lorne Valley, P.E.I.

According to the Montague RCMP, the theft happened on Route 355, between Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, 2021.

The SUV is described as a blue 2009 Ford Escape. The licence plate and vehicle identification information is not available at this time.

Anyone who with information about the incident is asked to contact the Montague RCMP at 902-838-9300.