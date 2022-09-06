P.E.I. RCMP asking for public's help to solve assault case
Police on Prince Edward Island are asking the public for help in relation to an assault over the weekend in Abram-Village.
Officers from the East Prince RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance outside the Evangeline Recreation Centre at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police say officers were informed of an altercation involving at least five people in the parking lot of the recreation facility.
According to police, two men were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation, captured images or video of the incident, or who may be able to identify those involved to contact the East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300.
