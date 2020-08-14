HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island RCMP charged two drivers with speeding in excess of 60 km/hr over the speed limit this week, including one driver who was driving nearly 100 km/hr over the limit.

Police say at 7:15 p.m. on August 10, an RCMP officer observed a vehicle speeding on Highway #1 in New Haven, P.E.I.

Police say the vehicle was clocked at 168 km/hr in a posted 70 km/hr zone, 98 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The 23-year-old male driver was issued a ticket with a fine of $1030 and had his vehicle impounded for 24 hours.

At 5:50 p.m. on August 13, the same RCMP officer observed a vehicle speeding on Highway #1 in Hampton, P.E.I.

Police say the vehicle was clocked at 154 km/hr in a posted 90 km/hr zone, 64 km/hr over the speed limit.

The 19-year-old male driver was issued a ticket with a fine of $680 and had his vehicle impounded for 24 hours.

P.E.I. RCMP say they are concerned about the amount of speeding that has occurred this summer on the island.