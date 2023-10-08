P.E.I. RCMP investigate impersonation of a peace officer

RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating after a report of a man impersonating an RCMP officer who asked a woman to get into his vehicle on Saturday.

In a Sunday news release, police say they responded to a 911 call reporting a possible impersonation of a peace officer in Cornwall, P.E.I.

According to the release, a woman was walking her dog along Ferry Road when she was approached by a blue SUV. The driver, alone in the vehicle, identified himself as a member of the RCMP.

He allegedly asked the woman to get in his vehicle, saying he had some questions to ask her.

Police say the woman refused, and ran home to call 911.

The man is described by police as a Caucasian male with short brown hair and no facial hair. He is around his mid-30’s to 40-years-old.

According to the release, the SUV was last seen heading east on Ferry Road toward York Point Road.

Police are reminding the public that they can legally request identification from anyone claiming to be a police officer, including asking for their police badge, as well as their police photo identification card. In an emergency, 911 dispatchers can also verify an officer’s identity.

“If someone identifies themselves to you as a police officer, they will usually state their name and rank, as well as which department of police force they are working out of,” said RCMP senior communications advisor, Scott Ferris, in the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the RCMP at 902-368-9300, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.