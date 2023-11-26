ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. RCMP investigating a number of arsons throughout the weekend

    Queens District RCMP is investigating a number of suspicious fires that happened in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.

    Police say they responded to two cottages on fire in the Donaldston area on Friday evening. A number of fire departments were also dispatched on scene.

    Another fire was reported at a cottage in the Stanhope area around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

    Witnesses say the cottage was fully engulfed in flames and multiple fire departments responded.

    RCMP were also called to a residence in the Scotchfort area on Saturday evening. A homeowner reported suspicious burn marks around their property, but damage was minimal.

    On Sunday morning, RCMP were informed a lifeguard building was destroyed by fire on Stanhope Beach.

    All of the incidents are currently under investigation, and anyone with information is asked by police to contact the Queens District RCMP at 902-358-9300.

