The RCMP are investigating the death of a dog after it was shot in the Norway, P.E.I., area.

Police say the dog’s owners heard a gunshot fired in their neighbourhood around 7:45 p.m. Monday. Their dog returned home a short time later with serious gunshot wounds.

Police say they rushed the dog to the veterinarian’s office, where it had to be put down as a result of its injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for the public’s help in solving the crime.

Anyone who may have heard the shot, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the West Prince RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.