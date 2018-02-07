

CTV Atlantic





A 71-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in East Point, P.E.I.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 16 at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver, who was from Kings County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the roads were clear and dry at the time, so conditions weren’t a factor in the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.