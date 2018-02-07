Featured
P.E.I. RCMP investigating fatal collision in East Point
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:46AM AST
A 71-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in East Point, P.E.I.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 16 at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver, who was from Kings County, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the roads were clear and dry at the time, so conditions weren’t a factor in the collision.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.