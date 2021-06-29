HALIFAX -- Police on Prince Edward Island have issued documents to a man and a woman after two separate incidents where they allegedly failed to comply with the Emergency Measures Act by entering the province.

Around 6:45 p.m. on June 24, police say a pickup truck travelling from New Brunswick arrived at the COVID-19 screening facility. According to police, the occupants of the vehicle failed to follow direction from staff, drove between tents at the scene and fled into Borden, P.E.I. Shortly after, the truck was seen returning across the Confederation Bridge to New Brunswick.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on June 26, police say the same pickup truck returned to the COVID-19 screening facility, failed to stop, drove around markings and on the lawn, and then headed into Borden. RCMP did attend the scene but were unable to located the vehicle.

Later that same day, Charlottetown Police Services located the truck on Great George Street in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice. RCMP also issued the man several documents under the Emergency Measures Act and the Highway Traffic Act. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear at the Charlottetown Provincial Court on June 29.

A 59-year-old woman was also issued documents under the Emergency Measures Act and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Officials also escorted the woman back to the New Brunswick border.

The investigation is ongoing.