P.E.I. RCMP make 2 arrests for impaired driving in separate incidents

Two men are facing impaired driving charges after two separate single-vehicle crashes in Queens County, P.E.I. Tuesday.

Queens District RCMP says officers responded to a report that a car had crashed into a ditch in Mayfield, P.E.I., at around 9:13 a.m.

Police say an investigation led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man for impaired driving. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges.

Later that day, police responded to a report of a camper that had gone into the ditch in North Winsloe, P.E.I.

“Police located the driver of the camper who was also impaired,” says Cpl. Gavin Moore, with the PEI RCMP, in a news release Wednesday.

The 65-year-old driver was also arrested, and is set to appear in court at a later date to face impaired driving charges.

Police say there were no injuries and are asking the public to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.

