P.E.I. RCMP make 4 arrests in relation to drug offences

RCMP in P.E.I. say they have made four arrests in two incidents for drug-related offences which has led to police seizing several types of drugs and a gun.

According to a news release, police say they executed a search warrant at a house in Summerside last Thursday.

As a result, police say they seized crack cocaine, hydromorphone, crystal methamphetamine, and cash.

According to the release, a man and woman, both from Prince County, were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

On Tuesday, police say they stopped a vehicle on Saint Mary’s Road in Kings County.

As a result of the stop, police say they arrested two men from the area, and seized cocaine, cash, and a long barrel firearm. The two men are expected to appear in court at a later date to face drug and firearm-related charges.

