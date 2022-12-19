P.E.I. RCMP on the look-out for stolen property after string of break-ins

A series of break and enters into cottages on Prince Edward Island has RCMP asking the public to keep an eye out for stolen property.

East Prince RCMP is investigating a string of break and enters in the Malpeque, Darnley and Seaview areas.

Police are asking the public to keep a look out for:

Briggs and Stratton generator model #030664A;

two blue Skywatcher telescopes; and

a titanium coloured LG frontload washer and dryer pair

Police on P.E.I. are also asking seasonal property owners to remove valuables from their residences, check their properties regularly, and report any incidents to their nearest law enforcement detachment.

Anyone with information about these offences is asked to contact the East Prince RCMP Detachment at 902-436-9300.