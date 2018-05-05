

Prince Edward Island RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating Perry Shantz.

Shantz, a 50-year-old man from Charlottetown was last seen May 4 on Riverside Dr. in Charlottetown. Police have concern for his well-being.

Shantz is described as a white male, 6'0" (183 cm) with a medium build, short white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy hooded sweater with "Ontario Turkey's" on the front, with a grey shirt underneath.

Shantz was last seen driving his red Chevrolet Aveo, with the P.E.I license plate FM6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.