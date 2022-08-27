P.E.I. RCMP seek car, driver of interest after woman approached while walking

RCMP on Prince Edward Island are asking for the public’s help in locating a car and a driver of interest after a woman was approached while walking in Crapaud.

On Friday, police received a report of an incident near the intersection of Route 13 and MacDonald Road around 10 a.m.

According to a release, the driver of a vehicle pulled alongside a woman walking along the road and asked her for directions.

The male driver then asked the woman to get into the car. Police say when she refused, the man got out of the car and ran towards her.

The woman then ran away.

The man went back to his car and was last seen driving eastbound on Route 13 towards Brookvale, according to the RCMP.

Police describe the man as in his 40s, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall, and weighing about 200 pounds with an average build.

He also has short dark hair and a full beard that is trimmed short. He was seen wearing a plain black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.

The car he was driving is described as a newer model white four-door sedan. It also might have a Nova Scotia licence plate.

Anyone with information on the incident, or with video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-436-9300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.