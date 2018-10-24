

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are trying to track down the driver of a vehicle that almost struck a child after passing a school bus that was stopped in Albany. P.E.I.

Police say the school bus was picking up children on the highway around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. It had its stop lights flashing and its stop sign deployed at the time of the incident.

Police say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee passed the school bus and almost struck a child as she was crossing to board the bus.

Police are now trying to identify the driver. The vehicle is described as a white Jeep Cherokee with black trim.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the driver is asked to contact the East Prince RCMP.