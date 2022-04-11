P.E.I. RCMP seek public's help after antiques, family heirlooms stolen from storage unit

East Prince RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating antiques that were stolen from a storage unit in New Annan, P.E.I., earlier this year.

Police say they believe the storage unit, located on Route 2, was broken into several times sometime between Jan. 7 and Feb. 23.

Several antiques and family heirlooms were stolen, including:

a necklace of gold-plated pearls

an 1800s miniature portrait encased in white and black ivory

a silver-plated nursing belt

two 1903 registered nurse medallions that say VOTA VITA NOSTRA; one bronze, one gold

three purses

two sets of antique silverware

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who has seen the stolen items since, is asked to contact the East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.