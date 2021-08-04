HALIFAX -- RCMP on Prince Edward Island are looking for possible witnesses to a collision involving a pedestrian that happened in Stratford, P.E.I. on Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m., members with the Stratford RCMP and Island EMS responded to a collision between the driver of a pickup truck and a pedestrian at a crosswalk on Bunbury Road near the No Frills grocery store.

Police say the pedestrian, a 29-year-old woman from Stratford, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was not injured.

"Given that restrictions have begun to ease, we are seeing an increase in tourism, as well as islanders out enjoying our province," said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh with the Queens District RCMP. "We are reminding motorists to be mindful of their surroundings when driving. Watch for pedestrians, and pay particularly close attention at crosswalks."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Stratford RCMP or Crime Stoppers.