CHARLOTTETOWN -- RCMP in Prince Edward Island say the Thanksgiving long weekend "was not something to be proud of" as they were kept busy dealing with impaired drivers.

They say it started Friday when the first driver through a check stop in Brudenell highlighting a MADD awareness campaign showed signs of impairment, and a breath sample found the 49-year-old man was almost three times the legal limit.

On Saturday, police found a 29-year-old man unconscious in his vehicle in the middle of the road in Bellevue, and he was arrested for impaired driving.

Police say there were a number of incidents in which the vehicles of alleged impaired drivers wound up in ditches, while another struck a power pole.

A male driver suffered significant injuries to his face and a dog had to be euthanized after a vehicle went through a stop sign and into a corn field.

A 50-year-old woman from Nova Scotia was arrested for impaired driving after her car struck a curb in Cornwall and punctured a tire.

Police say the driver continued despite the flat tire, narrowly missing hitting two children and a cyclist.

There was a three-year-old child in the car at the time.

In a statement, police urged motorists to arrange a safe ride home if they decide to partake in alcohol or drugs.

"Thanksgiving should be a time to reflect on the good things in life, but this past weekend was not someth ing to be proud of when it comes to responsible driving decisions," the statement said, noting that the incidents stretched from "tip to tip" of the Island.

