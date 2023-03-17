P.E.I. recommends Islanders with high risk of illness to stay up to date with COVID-19 boosters

Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer is encouraging people at increased risk for severe illness to get another COVID-19 vaccination if it’s been six month since their last.

Dr. Heather Morrison says those at risk should also get a booster shot if its been three months since a COVID-19 infection.

“We continue to encourage Islanders to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, when eligible, especially to those at higher risk of severe illness,” said Morrison, in a Thursday news release.

“Staying home when you are sick and wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces helps to reduce the spread of all respiratory illnesses such as influenza, RSV, and COVID-19.”

Her comments echoed the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) updated recommendations for COVID-19 booster vaccines announced at the beginning of the month.

Individuals in the following groups are considered to be at an increased risk for severe illness and can access a COVID-19 booster on P.E.I. until May 31:

adults 80 years of age and older

adult residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings for seniors or those with complex medical care needs

adults 18 years of age and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (due to an underlying condition or treatment)

adults 65 to 79 years of age, particularly if they do not have a known prior history of a COVID-19 infection.

Those eligible can get their booster at Health PEI vaccine clinics or select pharmacies on the island.