P.E.I. reports 1 COVID-19 death, drop in cases, hospitalizations
COVID-19 claimed one life on Prince Edward Island last week, according to numbers released by the province Tuesday.
Island health officials are reporting a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases.
To date, the province has reported 83 deaths related to COVID-19. Data in Tuesday’s report covers Jan. 1 to Jan. 7.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of hospitalizations fell to three this week, compared to four the week before.
No one was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit as of Saturday.
So far, 360 people on the Island have been admitted to hospital because of the virus.
CASES AND TESTING
P.E.I. is reporting 143 new cases of COVID-19, compared to 163 the week before. This number includes both PCR and rapid tests.
An average of 119 tests were performed from Jan. 1 to Saturday. More than 17 per cent of them came back positive.
The median age of the people who tested positive was 68.
OUTBREAKS
As of Saturday, there were three COVID-19 outbreaks on the Island. All of them were at long-term care or community care facilities.
A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.
