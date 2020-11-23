HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting its first new case of COVID-19 in nearly two weeks. The case involves a woman in her 40s. The province said Monday the new case is related to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble.

The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

To date, P.E.I. has had a total of 69 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 67 cases are considered resolved.

The province currently has two active cases of the novel coronavirus.

The island’s last positive COVID-19 test was reported on Nov. 11 and involved a man in his 30s who is a rotational worker. The province says he recently returned to P.E.I. from domestic travel outside the Atlantic Bubble.

P.E.I. PULLS OUT OF ATLANTIC BUBBLE

Health officials in Prince Edward Island are popping the Atlantic Bubble as COVID-19 cases rise across the country.

Beginning Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., all non-essential travel to the island will be temporarily suspended for a minimum of two weeks.

“Beginning tomorrow, all people who travel to P.E.I. will be required to self-isolate, or they can apply to work-isolate for 14 days,” said P.E.I. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Heather Morrison.

“Non-island-residents will be required to apply for pre-travel approval prior to coming to P.E.I., including a 14-day self-isolation plan. People coming to P.E.I. to do essential work will continue to be eligible to work-isolate.”

The province’s premier says the decision was made in the best interest of Islanders in order to keep them safe and healthy.

“I don’t believe this is a step backwards for us even though we know it is a tough measure. I feel it is a proactive measure, I feel it is a preventative step,” said King.

“I’ve said before that COVID-19 is knocking at our door, and in recent days, that knocking has become louder and stronger,” said Morrison.

Morrison said the steps taken by the province on Monday are due to the second wave of COVID-19 that Canada is experiencing.

“New Brunswick has 77 active cases, Nova Scotia has 44 active cases, and Newfoundland and Labrador have 21,” said Morrison. “Not all of these cases are related to travel, meaning there is evidence of community spread.”

Morrison said it is likely the island may see new positive cases related to the exposures and outbreaks happening in other parts of the country.

“So, in other words, I am concerned that it may already be here in some people,” said Morrison. “We need to act fast.”

The province’s top doctor says, although the decision to temporarily pull out of the bubble is not an easy one to make, she hopes it will keep life on the island as normal as possible.

“As I noted last week, Islanders should only leave P.E.I. if it is absolutely necessary, such has for work or medical appointments. Only travel off-island if it is for essential purposes, or work,” said Morrison.

“Now is not the time to travel within Atlantic Canada for non-essential purposes such as shopping, or a non-essential visit with family or friends.”