P.E.I. reports 10 hospitalizations, spike in COVID-19 cases in weekly report

There are 10 people in hospital with COVID-19 on P.E.I. and cases are up 27 per cent from the cases reported last week, according to data put out by the province Tuesday.

There are 1070 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update, making an average of 153 PCR-confirmed cases per day on P.E.I.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Among the 10 people in hospital with the virus, six were admitted because of COVID-19 and four were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

Since the start of the pandemic, 182 people with COVID-19 on P.E.I. have required hospitalization.

The majority of hospitalizations have been in people aged 60-79.

Seventeen people have required care in the intensive care unit on P.E.I. and the province has recorded 45 deaths related to the disease.

TESTING AND CASE DATA

There are 1,394 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island. Including PCR and rapid tests, there has been an average of 354 cases over the last seven days ending Monday.

The percentage of tests, both rapid and PCR, that have come back positive sits at 43.1 per cent.

The majority of cases — 32.3 per cent — have been in people aged 20-39.

OUTBREAKS

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at three community care facilities on P.E.I., including Andrews of Summerside, The Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown, and Dr. John M. Gillis Memorial Lodge in Belfast.