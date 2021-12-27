P.E.I. reports 156 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Prince Edward Island is reporting 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

This was the first update from the province since Friday, Dec. 24 when it reported its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 with 40 cases.

The province says 52 additional cases were identified Friday, five cases on Saturday and 99 cases on Sunday.

The new cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway. Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted with instructions on testing and isolation.

There are currently 309 active cases of COVID-19 on the island and there have been 43 recoveries since the last update.

The province has reported 775 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

EXPOSURES AND TESTING UPDATE

New public exposure notifications were posted to the provincial website Monday. The province says only those experiencing symptoms after visiting a public exposure site should get tested.

People are encouraged to visit a drop-in testing clinic if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild.

The O’Leary testing clinic will not open Tuesday as previously scheduled due to lab testing capacity.

Testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts identified by Public Health

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Public health says those who do not have symptoms and are presenting for testing related to travel will be provided with at-home rapid antigen tests - two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.