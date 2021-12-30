P.E.I. reports 169 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, highest number of daily and active cases to date

Prince Edward Island is reporting 169 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 680 active cases in the province.

Over the last seven days, there have been over 600 news cases of COVID-19, an average of 80 new infections per day.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer, says there are three people in hospital being treated for COVID-19. Two of the individuals are between the ages of 60 and 79 years old and one is over 80 years of age. There is currently no one in intensive care.

“I will note, there are five additional people who are in hospital for other reasons who do have COVID,” says Morrison.

RECORD NUMBERS

“This is the highest number of daily cases and active case we have experienced since the beginning of the pandemic. Fortunately, the majority of individuals have mild to moderate symptoms and are not seriously ill,” says Morrison.

Of the cases announced last week, Morrison says the majority were close contacts of positive cases or travel related. About 20 per cent of cases did not know where they had acquired COVID-19, which represents community spread.

“There are positive cases in all areas of the province. There is no area of P.E.I. untouched by this wave of the pandemic,” says Morrison.

TEST TO STAY

In workplaces that provide essential services and are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, Morrison says a Test To Stay policy will be implemented to allow essential workers who are close contacts and asymptomatic to undergo regular testing and continue working.

“The daily testing regimen is either PCR or ID NOW, which are both molecular based testing, as well as rapid antigen tests. When they are not at work, they are to be in isolation. This policy is not without risk and will be used sparingly,” says Morrison.

“Approval from the office is required in order for an employer to implement this policy.”

PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Given the amount of transmission and the significant infectious pressure in the province, Morrison says all Island residents and visitors should assume every public venue and event is a potential exposure location.

“We should assume the person next to us has COVID-19 and protect ourselves by wearing a good quality, three-layer mask properly, maintaining six feet of physical distance, washing our hands often, and staying home if we are not feeling well,” says Morrison.

OMICRON VARIANT

According to Morrison, the majority of people who have Omicron have symptoms, compared to other variants. The most common symptoms are respiratory, including:

Cough

Runny nose

Sore throat

Headache

Fever

Chills

General weakness

“Early data suggests that vaccine effectiveness against Omicron infection and symptomatic disease after two doses of vaccine is lower. However, it is higher after receiving a booster dose. Being fully vaccinated does provide protection against hospitalization and severe disease and you have better protection after receiving the booster,” says Morrison.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 95.4 per cent of Islanders age 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, 92.2 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses and 41.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

Over 18,000 people have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is encouraging to know that the total number of doses delivered each week has been increasing in the last number of weeks,” says Morrison.