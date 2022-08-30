P.E.I. reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, double number of hospitalizations, drop in cases

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more people on Prince Edward Island, according to data released by the province Tuesday.

Health officials on the island say one person who died was between the ages of 60 to 79 and the other was over the age of 80.

The province is also reporting more than double the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, compared to last week, and a drop in cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, which was declared in March 2020, 55 people have died from COVID-19 on P.E.I.

The data released Tuesday covers the last seven days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, there are 27 people in hospital with the disease, compared to 11 the week before.

Of those in hospital, 10 people were admitted due to COVID-19, while 17 tested positive on or after admission. One person is being treated in intensive care.

To date, the province says the majority of people who’ve required hospitalization — 42.8 per cent — have been in their 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

New COVID-19 cases on the island fell from 813 last week, to 740 this week. More than 34 per cent of people tested over the last week were positive for the virus.

There was an average of 106 new cases of COVID-19 per day on P.E.I. over the last week, compared to 116 the week before.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,089 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., up from 1,018.

The majority of cases — 30.8 per cent — have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There is currently a COVID-19 outbreak inside Unit 1 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

There are also outbreaks at the following five long-term care and community care facilities:

• Rosewood Residence

• The Mount

• Andrews of Stratford

• Atlantic Baptist Home

• Clinton View