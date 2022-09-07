P.E.I. reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, drop in cases, hospitalizations

Two more people have died of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, according to data released by the province Tuesday.

Health officials on the Island say both people who died were over 80.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 57 people on P.E.I. have died of the disease.

The province is also reporting a drop in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The data released Tuesday covers the previous seven days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, there were eight people in Island hospitals with COVID-19, compared to 27 the week before.

Of those in hospital, three were admitted because of the virus, and five were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission. One person is being treated in the intensive care unit.

To date, the province says most people who have required hospitalization — 42.6 per cent — have been in their 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

New COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. dropped from 740 last week to 443 this week.

There was an average of 63 new cases per day on P.E.I., compared to 106 the week before.

Twenty-seven per cent of people tested were positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 705 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., down from 1,089.

The majority of cases — 30.7 per cent — have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are outbreaks at the following six long-term care and community care facilities: