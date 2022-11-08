P.E.I. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in cases, hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
The province says the deaths involve two people over the age of 80.
To date, P.E.I. has reported 73 deaths related to the virus.
The data in Tuesday's update covers the last seven days.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of people in Island hospitals with COVID-19 dropped from 13 to 11 in this week’s report. Of those in hospital, two were admitted because of COVID-19 and nine tested positive for the virus on or after admission.
No one is being treated in intensive care.
To date, the province says most people who have been hospitalized -- 43.3 per cent -- have been in their 60s and 70s.
CASES AND TESTING
P.E.I. is reporting 213 new COVID-19 cases -- a decrease from the 267 cases reported last week. There was an average of 30 new cases of the virus per day over the last seven days on P.E.I., compared to 38 the week before.
The province says 18.5 per cent of people tested were positive for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were 306 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island, down from the 421 noted in last week’s report.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 29.9 per cent of cases have been among people in their 20s and 30s.
OUTBREAKS
There are COVID-19 outbreaks at the following long-term or community care facilities:
- Whisperwood Villa
- South Shore Villa
- Perrins Marina Community Care
- Phillips Residence Community Care
- Andrews of Park West
The province says there are also outbreaks at two acute care facilities:
- Western Hospital Inpatient Unit
- Prince County Hospital Restorative Unit
