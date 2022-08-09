P.E.I. reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, drop in cases and hospitalizations

Three more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island.

The province is also reporting a decrease in the number of new hospital admissions and cases of COVID-19.

The data released Tuesday covers the last seven days.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 52 people have died of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 19 people in Island hospitals with COVID-19, compared to 27 last week.

Of those in hospital, one person was admitted because of COVID-19 and 18 were admitted for other reasons but tested positive on admission or during their stay.

The province says most people who need to be hospitalized because of the virus are in their 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

The number of new COVID-19 cases fell from 1,011 to 776. More than 35 per cent of people tested for COVID-19 were positive.

There has been an average of 112 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. over the last seven days, compared to 145 last week.

There are currently 1,116 active cases on P.E.I.

The majority of cases — 31.3 per cent — have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There is an outbreak of COVID-19 in Unit 7 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

There are currently outbreaks at the following four long-term care and community care facilities:

Burnside Community Care

Andrews of Stratford

PE Home (Red Rock Inn & Fox Meadow)

Atlantic Baptist LTC Home

COVID-19 case data can be found on the province's website.