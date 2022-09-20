Prince Edward Island is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.

The province says the deaths involve:

a person between the ages of 60 to 79

two people aged 80 or over

According to the province's update, all three deaths happened in the month of August, but were not previously reported due to a lag in death data collection and reporting.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 60 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province is reporting an increase in the number of people in hospital due to the virus.

As of Tuesday, there were 19 people in Island hospitals with COVID-19, compared to 15 the week before.

Of those in hospital, four were admitted because of the virus, and 15 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission. One person is being treated in intensive care.

To date, the province says most people who have required hospitalization — 42.1 per cent — have been in their 60s and 70s.

The data released Tuesday covers the previous seven days.

CASES AND TESTING

New COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. decreased from 456 last week to 360 this week.

There was an average of 51 new cases per day on P.E.I., compared to 65 the week before.

The province says 23.7 per cent of people tested were positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there were 499 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., down from 552.

The majority of cases — 30.5 per cent — have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are outbreaks at the following five long-term care and community care facilities:

The Mount Continuing Care

Geneva Villa Community Care

Old Rose Lodge

Gillis Lodge

Burnside Community Care

There is also an outbreak at the Hillsborough Hospital Acute Geriatric Psychiatry Unit.