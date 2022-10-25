P.E.I. reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19, decrease in hospitalizations

Health officials on Prince Edward Island reported three new COVID-19-related deaths in the province's weekly update on Tuesday.

The province says the deaths involve:

a person between the ages of 40 and 59

two people between the ages of 60 and 79

To date, P.E.I. has reported 67 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The data in Tuesday’s update covers the last seven days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in Island hospitals with COVID-19 decreased from 28 to 26 in this week’s report. Of those in hospital, 13 were admitted because of COVID-19 and 13 tested positive for the virus on or after admission.

One person is receiving treatment in intensive care.

To date, the province says most people who have required hospitalization – 43.2 per cent -- have been in their 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 488 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 554 last week. There was an average of 70 new cases of the virus per day over the last seven days on P.E.I., compared to 79 the week before.

The province says 30.9 per cent of people tested were positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there were 655 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island, down from the 656 noted in last week’s report.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 per cent of cases have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at the following long-term or community care facilities:

The Mount Continuing Care

Gillis Lodge

Whisperwood Villa

South Shore Villa

Perrins Marina Community Care

Andrews of Park West

Beach Grove Home: Meadow Unit

PE Home

Riverview Manor: County View & Willow Lane

The province says there are also outbreaks at two acute care facilities. Those involve: