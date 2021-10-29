P.E.I. reports $5.6 million deficit for 2020-21

HALIFAX -

Prince Edward Island is reporting a $5.6 million deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year -- a figure that the province says is nearly $115 million less than the deficit they had projected.

"These numbers today continue to prove that our province’s public health response was effective, and that Islanders have shown incredible leadership in supporting our local businesses and communities to keep our economy rolling," Darlene Compton, finance minister, said in a release.

In the Spring of 2020, the province had projected a deficit of $120 million, primarily due to the increased spending that would be required to ensure the economy could sustain the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says the deficit was offset by an additional $88-million in revenue, a result of higher than expected provincial taxes and Federal Government transfers, as well as a decrease in expenses due to multiple reasons including increased accessibility to federal programming for COVID-19.

"While we must stay mindful of COVID-19 and continue to support those most impacted by the pandemic, these encouraging results will allow us to continue moving forward and building a resilient and inclusive Island economy," says Compton.

Public Accounts is an annual financial summary and accountability report of the provincial government which is reviewed by the Auditor General.

P.E.I., is required to public its Public Accounts by Oct. 31 in agreement with the Financial Administration Act.