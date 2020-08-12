CHARLOTTETOWN -- Prince Edward Island is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said today the five cases involve essential workers who arrived on the Island July 30 from outside the country.

Morrison says the five men have been self-isolating since their arrival and are believed to have had limited contact with others.

The men, two in their 30s and three in their 40s, work in the same industry and arrived from a country other than the United States.

Morrison would not say what field they work in but said it is not health care.

P.E.I. has had a total of 41 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and no COVID-19 deaths, and Morrison says there is no indication of community transmission of the virus in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.