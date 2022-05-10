P.E.I. reports 6 deaths, drop in cases and hospitalizations in weekly COVID-19 update
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people on Prince Edward Island, according to data released in the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.
Health officials say three of the people who died were between the ages of 60 and 79 and three were over the age of 80.
As of Tuesday, 32 people have died as a result of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
As of Tuesday, there are 12 people in hospital with the virus -- a decrease of one person from last week’s report.
Of those in hospital, six were admitted because of COVID-19 and six tested positive on or after admission.
Currently, there is no one in intensive care due to COVID-19 on P.E.I.
NEW CASES AND TESTING
P.E.I. is reporting 899 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update -- 264 fewer cases than the 1,163 new cases reported last week.
Over the last week, there have been an average of 128 new cases per day on the island, a drop of 38 from the 166 average daily new cases reported last week.
There are 1,273 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
An average of 313 PCR tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last seven days. Of those, 29.3 per cent came back positive. That percentage positive is consistent with last week.
The highest percentage of cases is among Islanders in their 20s and 30s, who make up 33.4 per cent of cases since the start of the pandemic.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 36,332 COVID-19 cases to date.
Data from P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update can be found on its website.
OUTBREAK UPDATE
Health officials on the island say there are currently nine long-term care or community care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. Those include:
- Atlantic Baptist
- Beach Grove Home
- Gillis Lodge
- Maplewood Manor
- The Mews
- Miscouche Villa
- Tignish Seniors Home
- Wedgewood Manor
- Whisperwood Villa
As for early learning and child-care centres on P.E.I., officials say seven have positive cases or outbreaks of COVID-19. All seven centres remain open.
