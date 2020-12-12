HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island has reported five new cases of COVID-19, raising the province’s total to 17 active cases.

In a Saturday media release, P.E.I. government said all are related to travel.

One involves a man in his thirties, arriving on the island Dec. 8 after international travel. He is self-isolating, and in daily contact with public health.

The rest are part of the same household. Two are a man and woman, both in their twenties who landed in the province on Dec. 2 after domestic travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other two are a man and woman, both in their fifties, who are close contacts of the two in their twenties. All four have been isolating since Dec. 2, and now being followed by public health daily.

“This is a clear indication that self-isolation upon return from travel, along with the other strong public health measures and protocols that we have put in place to keep Islanders safe from COVID-19 are working,” said Chief Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in Saturday’s media release.

“Following isolation protocols, especially after returning from travel, is key to reducing the risk of exposure and transmission of the virus in our communities,” said Dr. Morrison.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURES ON FLIGHTS

While Saturday’s new cases did not come with any public exposure locations in P.E.I., there are two flights connected with the cases:

December 8: Air Canada flight 7462 from Toronto to Charlottetown

December 2: Air Canada flight 7462 from Toronto to Charlottetown

P.E.I. government says the Chief Public Health office has been in touch with the airline, and asking all passengers who were on the flights to monitor for symptoms, and get tested if any arise.