HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

In a news release, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says one case involves an individual in their 30s, while three new cases involve people under the age of 10.

Morrison says all four cases recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

"Contact tracing is complete, and the individuals are self-isolating. The children did not attend any schools or early learning and child-care centres," read the release on Friday.

P.E.I. has seven active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has had 239 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Sept. 8, 246,214 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered on the island.

According to Morrison, 92 per cent of the Island's eligible population have received one dose of vaccine and 83.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.