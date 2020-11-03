HALIFAX -- There are no active cases of COVID-19 remaining on P.E.I., the province's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced on Tuesday.

The last new case on the island was reported on Oct. 20, involving a rotational worker who had travelled outside of the Atlantic bubble for work purposes.

All 64 cases are considered recovered. The province has conducted 44,605 tests for COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY EXTENDED

Premier Dennis King, whose PC government jumped to majority status with a byelection win on Monday, announced Tuesday that the province is extending the public health emergency another 30 days.

P.E.I. originally declared a public health emergency on March 16.

That was upgraded to a provincial state of emergency on April 16, but after being renewed several times, the state of emergency expired on June 28.

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Morrison also spoke about how islanders should commemorate Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, which marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

“COVID-19 should not interfere with our desire and our duty to thank our veterans, but we will be doing it differently this year. Many traditional Remembrance Day events across the province have been cancelled, or will be virtual, while there will be smaller modified events.”

Morrison says eight Remembrance Day events have been approved by public health, and require physical distancing.

HOCKEY RINKS

Morrison says all 23 rinks in the province have been visited have staff from the Department of Health and Wellness, to support operational plans to return to play.

“Efforts are underway to support having spectators at community rinks and ensure they observe physical distancing,” says Morrison. “Arena staff have been working hard to safely accommodate multiple cohorts of people on the ice and in the stands, by identifying new entry and exit points and marking off seating areas to encourage physical distancing.”

14-DAY SELF-ISOLATION TO REMAIN IN EFFECT OVER HOLIDAYS

Morrison says P.E.I. will be maintaining a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone travelling into the province from outside the Atlantic bubble during the holidays.

“I know many islanders are hoping that family members will be able to travel to P.E.I. without having to self-isolate, but given the second wave of COVID-19 is well underway in our country, as evidenced by the record-breaking daily case numbers in many provinces, at this point we will be maintaining the legal requirement to self-isolate for 14 days in P.E.I. for the foreseeable future," said Morrison.

Morrison asked that islanders plan small gatherings over the holidays, and keep celebrations within their family bubbles.

Morrison also added that public health have received some operational plans for Christmas parties, but are encouraging businesses and organizations to consider alternatives to normal Christmas parties.

"The measures aren't going to be any different because it's a Christmas function versus another type of function, but we are taking a look at those operational plans," said Morrison.