HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the total number of cases on the island remaining at 26.

Twenty-three cases on the island are now considered recovered. Since Thursday, there have been 118 negative tests.

All cases on the island have been connected to travel. Eighteen of the cases are located in Queens County, with the other eight in Prince County. No cases have been identified in Kings County.

The individuals with positive cases on the island range in age from 20 to 79. Out of the 26 cases, 11 are women, and 15 are men.

