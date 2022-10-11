P.E.I. reports one COVID-19 death, slight increase in cases, hospitalizations

COVID-19 claimed one life on P.E.I. last week, according to data released by the province Tuesday.

The province says the person was over the age of 80.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 63 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The data in Tuesday’s update covers the last seven days.

HOSPITLIZATIONS

The number of people in Island hospitals with COVID-19 increased from six to seven in this week’s report. Of those in hospital, two were admitted because of COVID-19 and five tested positive for the virus on or after admission.

One person is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

To date, the province says most people who have required hospitalization -- 41.8 per cent -- have been in their 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 319 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 298 last week. There was an average of 46 new cases of the virus per day over the last seven days on P.E.I., compared to 43 the week before.

The province says 28.3 per cent of people tested were positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there were 469 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island, up from the 320 noted in last week’s report.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 30.2 per cent of cases have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at the following care facilities: