P.E.I. reports one new death related to COVID-19, drop in cases

Prince Edward Island reported one new death related to COVID-19 in its weekly update on Tuesday.

Health officials say the death involves a person in their 40s or 50s

To date, P.E.I. has reported 26 deaths related to COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, there are 13 people in hospital with the virus -- a decrease of one person from last week’s report.

Of those in hospital, six were admitted because of COVID-19 and seven tested positive on or after admission.

Currently, there is no one in intensive care due to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

NEW CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 1,163 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update -- 575 fewer cases than the 1,738 new cases reported last week.

Over the last week, there have been an average of 166 new cases per day on the island.

There are 1,753 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

An average of 412 PCR tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last seven days. Of those, 29.4 per cent came back positive.

The highest percentage of new cases is among Islanders in their 20s and 30s, who make up 33.6 per cent of cases since the start of the pandemic.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 35,433 COVID-19 cases to date.

Data from P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update can be found on its website.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

Health officials on the island say there are currently 12 long-term care or community care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. Those include:

Andrews of Charlottetown

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Bayview Lodge

Garden Home

Gillis Lodge

Maplewood Manor

Margaret Stewart Ellis Home

The Mews

Villa Marguerite

Wedgewood Manor

Whisperwood Villa

As for early learning and child-care centres, P.E.I. says seven have positive cases or outbreaks of COVID-19. All seven centres remain open.

MASK MANDATE ENDING FRIDAY

Prince Edward Island is ending its mandate to wear masks in indoor public places on Friday.

While the mandate will end, health officials are still urging residents to wear masks in most indoor settings, and masks will still be required in some high-risk settings, such as hospitals and care homes, public transit, and in schools when students and staff are not seated.